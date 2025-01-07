Wednesday, January 08, 2025
     
ISRO to get new chief: Dr V Narayanan to take over from S Somnath on January 14

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to welcome Dr. V Narayanan as its new chairman, with the announcement confirming his appointment starting January 14. Dr. Narayanan, a distinguished scientist with nearly four decades of experience, will succeed S. Somnath.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Jan 07, 2025 23:47 IST, Updated : Jan 08, 2025 0:04 IST
Dr. V Narayanan has been appointed as the next chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), according to an official announcement made on Tuesday. He is set to take over from the current ISRO chief, S. Somnath, on January 14.

A distinguished scientist at ISRO, Dr. Narayanan currently serves as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC). With nearly four decades of experience in the Indian space program, Dr. Narayanan has held several important roles within ISRO. His expertise primarily focuses on rocket and spacecraft propulsion.

