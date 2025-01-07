ISRO to get new chief: Dr V Narayanan to take over from S Somnath on January 14

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Dr. V Narayanan has been appointed as the next chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), according to an official announcement made on Tuesday. He is set to take over from the current ISRO chief, S. Somnath, on January 14.

A distinguished scientist at ISRO, Dr. Narayanan currently serves as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC). With nearly four decades of experience in the Indian space program, Dr. Narayanan has held several important roles within ISRO. His expertise primarily focuses on rocket and spacecraft propulsion.