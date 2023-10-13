Muslim leader appeals for peace amid Israel-Hamas war

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Palestinians walk through the destruction by Israeli bombing in Gaza City.

Israel-Hamas war: The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has claimed at least 2,800 lives on both sides since Hamas launched an incursion on October 7. Meanwhile, Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate Friday ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The orders from the Israeli military came on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning they received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza within 24 hours. In view of the current situation, a few Muslim leaders in India have appealed to the Muslim community to pray and recite Qunut Nazla.

President of JAH, Asghar Imam Mahdi Salafi in a video appealed that all Muslims should pray in view of the current situation. He urged his community to read the Quran. He said that it is the responsibility of the people of Islam to make Dua and Istighfar along with Qunut Nazla during a tense situation.

"No marches or protests"

These statements were jointly made by Maulana Sagir Ahmed Rashadi (Ameer-e-Shariat of Karnataka), Maulana Mufti Muhammad Shoaibullah Khan (JUH), Maulana Muhammad Maqsood Imran Rashadi (Deobandi), Maulana Mufti Iftikhar Ahmed Qasmi (JUH), Maulana Ijaz Ahmed Nadvi (Ahle Hadith) and issued by Maulana Qari Zulfikar Raza Noori (Ahle Sunnat ul Jamaat). He has appealed not to hold any kind of procession or protest, but to pray. Along with this, he said that the issue of Israel and Palestine can be resolved only through peaceful means.

Muslim scholars march to Kerala Raj Bhavan

Earlier on Tuesday, a central and southern Kerala-based association of Sunni Muslim scholars carried out a march to the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in support of the fighters defending Palestine.

A small contingent of members of the Dakshina Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama marched through the heart of the state capital to the Raj Bhavan shouting 'La ilaha illallah' and carrying a banner expressing solidarity with the "liberators" of Palestine.

The contingent was stopped more than 100 meters away from the Raj Bhavan by police. Subsequently, the leaders of the contingent gave speeches at the spot about the promises that were allegedly denied to the people of Palestine.

