Punjab Police arrests Nachhtar Singh, two others in ISI-backed terror module case

Punjab: In a big breakthrough, the Punjab Police arrested Nachhtar Singh, the main perpetrator of Karnal IED seizure and two others in ISI-backed terror module case.

Punjab police informed that the terror module is being handled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pak-based Harvinder Rinda.

A seizure of 1.5 kg RDX IED and 2 pistols, unravelling of 25 operatives of terror network has also been done, it informed.

