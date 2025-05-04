Is UK open to sharing access to Kohinoor diamond in new cultural deal with India? British minister weighs in The Kohinoor diamond is a 105.6-carat gem, historically owned by Indian rulers before being taken by the British during colonial rule.

New Delhi:

The United Kingdom is in advanced discussions with India to enable shared access to historical artefacts, including the famed Kohinoor diamond, according to British Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy. During her official visit to New Delhi, Nandy highlighted ongoing cultural dialogue aimed at addressing the legacies of colonial history while strengthening contemporary ties between the two nations.

The Kohinoor, a 105.6-carat diamond and one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, has long symbolised colonial-era extraction. It was once part of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s treasury before being seized by the East India Company and presented to Queen Victoria following the British annexation of Punjab in 1849. Its ownership remains a sensitive and politically charged issue in India.

“We’ve been talking between the UK and India for quite some time about the way that we think we can collaborate much more closely together to make sure that people both in the UK and in India can benefit from and have access to many of the cultural artefacts that stem back to a very different era,” Nandy said in an interview with news agency ANI.

Her visit included the signing of a new cultural cooperation agreement between the two countries. The agreement aims to boost joint initiatives in the fields of arts, heritage, and creative industries such as film, fashion, television, music, and gaming — sectors where both nations already excel and see the potential for expanded collaboration.

“Our Science Museums Group has been working with India’s National Museum Science Museums Group on joint collaborations and touring exhibitions. This allows people in both the UK and India to access and benefit from shared heritage,” Nandy noted. “We think this is the model for how we can work across other creative industries as well.”

During her visit, the British minister also held a bilateral meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to discuss broader areas of cooperation. She praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in elevating India’s creative industries, saying his commitment is matched by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

“Prime Minister Modi has signalled his personal commitment to what is already a huge Indian success story. Sir Keir Starmer fully agrees, and we believe the UK and India can achieve even more together,” she said.

Lisa Nandy also extended her condolences over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed several lives. She reaffirmed the UK’s solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.

“Our Prime Minister was very pleased to send his condolences directly to Prime Minister Modi and to the families of the victims. The UK stands with India against terrorism, always and in all its forms,” Nandy stated. “When you're hurting, we're hurting too,” she added, noting her participation in a minute’s silence held in honour of the victims.

The visit underlines the UK’s intent to not only strengthen bilateral cultural and creative cooperation but also to reckon with its historical responsibilities in a constructive and forward-looking manner.

(ANI inputs)