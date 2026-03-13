Did Shubman Gill really edit Sanju Samson out of T20 World Cup celebration picture? Here's the truth

New Delhi:

India won the T20 World Cup for the record third time on March 8, beating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final. Five days after the historic achievement by the men in blue, Shubman Gill is facing flak on social media for a petty reason, as users are claiming that he edited out player of the tournament, Sanju Samson, from his congratulatory picture.

Samson played a massive role in India's T20 World Cup glory, smashing three consecutive fifties (97*, 89, 89) in the must-win game against the West Indies and then in the semifinal and final against England and New Zealand, respectively. Notably, Gill had replaced Samson at the top of the order in the Asia Cup squad but eventually lost his place from the team when the World Cup squad was announced.

Samson was brought back up the order for the New Zealand series that was played in the lead-up to the mega event. Fans are claiming that Gill was jealous of Samson taking his place in the team and for the same reason, he edited the opener out of the picture in his congratulatory post.

Fans are comparing the picture posted by Suryakumar Yadav on Instagram to claim that Gill removed Samson from the photograph out of jealousy and then congratulated the Indian team.

Did Gill really edit Samson out of the picture?

It is very unlikely that Shubman Gill edited Sanju Samson out of the picture, as a lot of T20 World Cup celebratory photos were clicked on that day. Notably, even Yashasvi Jaiswal posted the same photo in his congratulatory post. This means that the picture posted by Gill on social media is not an edited one and was one of the plethora of pictures clicked.

Moreover, the fans are comparing the photo posted by Surya on social media to accuse Gill. However, it one looks closely, it is a different picture to what Gill has posted and it cannot be claimed that India's Test and ODI captain edited the original picture.

