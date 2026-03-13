Advertisement
  Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Opposition likely to table notice for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Opposition likely to table notice for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: The Opposition bloc is likely to submit a notice seeking the removal of Chief Election Commission (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. More than 180 MPs have signed the separate notices charging him on seven points. Stay tuned for the latest updates with IndiaTVNews.com.

New Delhi:

In a first-of-its-kind move, the I.N.D.I.A-led Opposition bloc is likely to bring an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar today. According to sources, the Opposition is considering introducing the motion in both Houses of Parliament. Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to move the Appropriation Bill, 2026, for introduction, consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today. The Bill seeks to authorise the payment and appropriation of certain further sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26. The Finance Minister will seek the leave of the House to introduce the Bill and subsequently move that it be taken into consideration and passed, subject to the voting of the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26.

The House will also take up further discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants (Second Batch) for 2025-26. As part of the Union Budget process, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to hold discussion and voting on the Demand for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for the financial year 2026-27. The second phase of the Budget session is scheduled to go up to April 2, during which essential legislative business and the Union Budget 2026-27 are expected to be addressed primarily.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for the latest updates on the Parliament Budget Session.

Live updates :Parliament Budget Session

  • 9:46 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore slams Nishikant Dubey over 'picnic' jibe

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore today slammed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his 'picnic' jibe at Congress' protest on the reported shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), saying that it is insulting to MPs and their struggle across states. Taking it to X, he stated, "Dubeyji, Misusing power, you suspended us. We are protesting against this misuse of authority. Every day you cross us, we sit and protest against the government. Today, the Leader of the Opposition joined us. Now you call a picnic. Don't insult Punjab MPs. Don't insult Kerala MPs. Don't insult Tamil Nadu MPs. Don't insult Telangana MPs. Don't insult Maharashtra MPs. Don't insult protest. Don't insult our struggle."

     

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What does the Appropriation Bill aim to achieve?

    The Appropriation Bill seeks to authorise the payment and appropriation of certain further sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26. The Finance Minister will seek the leave of the House to introduce the Bill and subsequently move that it be taken into consideration and passed, subject to the voting of the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26.

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Nirmala Sitharaman to move Appropriation Bill 2026 in Lok Sabha

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to move the Appropriation Bill, 2026, for introduction, consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today, according to the List of Business. The Bill seeks to authorise the payment and appropriation of certain further sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26.

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    180 Opposition MPs back impeachment motion against Gyanesh Kumar

    The Parliament's second leg of the Budget session is set for another upheaval with the Opposition's Trinamool Congress (TMC) reportedly bringing an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, claiming misuse of Constitutional bodies. Sources said a total of 180 members of the INDIA bloc have signed the notice to be moved in the Parliament. These comprise 120 Lok Sabha members and 60 in the Rajya Sabha. 

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Opposition likely to move impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

    The Opposition is likely to bring an impeachment motion in Parliament against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar today. According to sources, the opposition is considering introducing the motion in both Houses of Parliament. A senior leader from the All India Trinamool Congress involved in drafting the notice said the move has been a collective effort by opposition parties.

     

