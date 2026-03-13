Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Opposition likely to table notice for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi:

In a first-of-its-kind move, the I.N.D.I.A-led Opposition bloc is likely to bring an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar today. According to sources, the Opposition is considering introducing the motion in both Houses of Parliament. Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to move the Appropriation Bill, 2026, for introduction, consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today. The Bill seeks to authorise the payment and appropriation of certain further sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26. The Finance Minister will seek the leave of the House to introduce the Bill and subsequently move that it be taken into consideration and passed, subject to the voting of the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26.

The House will also take up further discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants (Second Batch) for 2025-26. As part of the Union Budget process, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to hold discussion and voting on the Demand for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for the financial year 2026-27. The second phase of the Budget session is scheduled to go up to April 2, during which essential legislative business and the Union Budget 2026-27 are expected to be addressed primarily.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for the latest updates on the Parliament Budget Session.