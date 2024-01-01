Is Congress planning to make Nitish Kumar I.N.D.I.A bloc's convenor?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

In the first big political development of 2024 in I.N.D.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc, Nitish Kumar can be given a big responsibility in the alliance, sources said. Interestingly, a few days ago, there were reports of the Bihar Chief Minister being unhappy with the bloc. Now according to sources, Congress may consider making Nitish Kumar the convenor of the alliance, a long-withstanding demand by his party Janata Dal (United).

In this regard, efforts to contact Nitish Kumar have intensified. Notably, Nitish Kumar had recently attacked Congress alleging that the party didn't discuss caste-based calculation and reservation issue before talking about it publicly.

Nitish Kumar is now JD (U) chief

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was elected Janata Dal (United) president at the party's national executive meeting, with incumbent Lalan Singh stepping down and proposing his name, party leader K C Tyagi said. Sources said most key leaders within the party were of the view that Kumar being its most prominent face should take charge of the organisation at this crucial time in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Singh's leadership style was also criticised by several leaders within the party in their recent interactions with Kumar, the sources said.

