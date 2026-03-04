Advertisement
  3. Iran-Israel war: Govt sets up control room for Indians, issues helpline numbers amid Middle East conflict

Iran-Israel war: Govt sets up control room for Indians, issues helpline numbers amid Middle East conflict

Published: ,Updated:

The conflict began last Saturday with coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, in which Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. Since then, attacks and counter-attacks have intensified across the region.

A plume of smoke rises after a strike on the Iranian capital, Tehran.
A plume of smoke rises after a strike on the Iranian capital, Tehran.
New Delhi:

As the war in the Middle East intensifies further, with Israel and the US pounding Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday set up a special control room in New Delhi in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region. The control room will operate from 9 am to 9 pm and has been established to assist Indian nationals and address queries related to the evolving situation in the region.

People can contact the control room through the following numbers:

  • 1800118797
  • +91 11 2301 2113
  • +91 11 2301 4104
  • +91 11 2301 7905

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies in the region are:

  • Bahrain: +973 39418071
  • Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 912810910 / +98 912810910 / +98 932179359
  • Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899
  • Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378
  • Jordan: +962 770 422 276
  • Kuwait: + 965 65501946
  • Lebanon: +961 76860128
  • Oman: +968 98282270 (Whatsapp) / 80071234
  • Qatar: +974 55647502
  • Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418
  • Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234
  • Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093
  • United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342

The conflict began Saturday (February 28) when the United States and Israel launched a coordinated series of airstrikes across Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior officials in what both nations called a major military operation. Iranian state media later confirmed Khamenei's death in the strikes, which marked a dramatic escalation in hostilities and triggered widespread retaliatory attacks.

Since then, exchanges of attacks and counter-attacks have intensified throughout the region, with Iran responding by targeting Israeli assets, US military bases, and strategic locations across the Gulf.  

