Iran-Israel war: Govt sets up control room for Indians, issues helpline numbers amid Middle East conflict

As the war in the Middle East intensifies further, with Israel and the US pounding Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday set up a special control room in New Delhi in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region. The control room will operate from 9 am to 9 pm and has been established to assist Indian nationals and address queries related to the evolving situation in the region.
People can contact the control room through the following numbers:
- 1800118797
- +91 11 2301 2113
- +91 11 2301 4104
- +91 11 2301 7905
Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies in the region are:
- Bahrain: +973 39418071
- Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 912810910 / +98 912810910 / +98 932179359
- Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899
- Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378
- Jordan: +962 770 422 276
- Kuwait: + 965 65501946
- Lebanon: +961 76860128
- Oman: +968 98282270 (Whatsapp) / 80071234
- Qatar: +974 55647502
- Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418
- Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234
- Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093
- United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342
The conflict began Saturday (February 28) when the United States and Israel launched a coordinated series of airstrikes across Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior officials in what both nations called a major military operation. Iranian state media later confirmed Khamenei's death in the strikes, which marked a dramatic escalation in hostilities and triggered widespread retaliatory attacks.
Since then, exchanges of attacks and counter-attacks have intensified throughout the region, with Iran responding by targeting Israeli assets, US military bases, and strategic locations across the Gulf.
Also Read: Indian airlines to operate 58 more flights today to evacuate citizens amid West Asia conflict: Govt
Also Read: PM Modi speaks to leadership in Oman, Qatar, Kuwait amid escalating conflict in Middle East