Iran-Israel war: Govt sets up control room for Indians, issues helpline numbers amid Middle East conflict

New Delhi:

As the war in the Middle East intensifies further, with Israel and the US pounding Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday set up a special control room in New Delhi in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region. The control room will operate from 9 am to 9 pm and has been established to assist Indian nationals and address queries related to the evolving situation in the region.

People can contact the control room through the following numbers:

1800118797

+91 11 2301 2113

+91 11 2301 4104

+91 11 2301 7905

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies in the region are:

Bahrain: +973 39418071

+973 39418071 Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 912810910 / +98 912810910 / +98 932179359

+98 9128109115 / +98 912810910 / +98 912810910 / +98 932179359 Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

+964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899 Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378

+972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378 Jordan: +962 770 422 276

+962 770 422 276 Kuwait: + 965 65501946

+ 965 65501946 Lebanon: +961 76860128

+961 76860128 Oman: +968 98282270 (Whatsapp) / 80071234

+968 98282270 (Whatsapp) / 80071234 Qatar: +974 55647502

+974 55647502 Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418

+970 592916418 Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234

+966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093

+966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093 United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342

The conflict began Saturday (February 28) when the United States and Israel launched a coordinated series of airstrikes across Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior officials in what both nations called a major military operation. Iranian state media later confirmed Khamenei's death in the strikes, which marked a dramatic escalation in hostilities and triggered widespread retaliatory attacks.

Since then, exchanges of attacks and counter-attacks have intensified throughout the region, with Iran responding by targeting Israeli assets, US military bases, and strategic locations across the Gulf.

