Image Source : FILE/ANI IPS officer Amitabh Thakur given 'voluntary retirement', found 'not suitable' to continue services

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday gave an immediate voluntary retirement to IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, the Uttar Pradesh Home Department said in a notification today. It said that the 1992-batch UP cadre officer was found "not suitable" to continue his services as a public servant.

"IPS officer Amitabh Thakur given immediate voluntary retirement from service (VRS) as per an order by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after he was found not suitable to continue his services as a public servant," the notification of the Uttar Pradesh Home Department read.

Back in 2016, Thakur had sought a change of cadre from Uttar Pradesh to any other state, alleging that the UP government officials were treating him as a "sworn enemy".

Thakur was suspended on July 13, 2015, days after he had accused Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav of threatening him. He had made public an audio recording in which Yadav had allegedly threatened him. Thakur claimed Mulayam had called him after his wife Nutan, a social activist, had filed a complaint with Lokayukta against then UP Mining Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati for allegedly amassing disproportionate wealth. Following this, the state government had initiated a vigilance inquiry against him. However, the Lucknow bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal in April stayed the suspension of Thakur and ordered his reinstatement with full salary with effect from October 11, 2015.

He was reinstated by the UP government in early 2016.

