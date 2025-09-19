iPhone 17 series launch: Scuffle breaks out amid massive queues outside Apple store in Mumbai | Video iPhone 17 series launch: After the minor scuffle, security staff tightened their grip on crowd management, ensuring smoother handling of the long queues in Mumbai that continued through the day.

Mumbai:

The much-anticipated launch of Apple’s iPhone 17 series in India witnessed chaos outside the Apple Store at BKC Jio Centre in Mumbai on Friday (September 19), where a scuffle broke out amid heavy crowds. Excitement turned tense as a few individuals clashed in the long queue, forcing store security and staff to intervene quickly before the situation escalated further.

Huge crowds for the new iPhone

Hundreds of eager Apple fans had lined up outside the store since the early hours of the morning, with many waiting overnight to grab the latest device. The rush was part of Apple’s official sale of the iPhone 17 series in India starting September 19, drawing buyers not only from Mumbai but from other parts of the country as well. Manoj, a customer from Ahmedabad, said, “I come from Ahmedabad every time... I have been waiting since 5:00 AM.”

A customer, Amaan Memon, said, "I am very excited for the iPhone 17 Pro Max series. This time, Apple has a new design. It features the A19 Bionic chip, so the gaming experience will be enhanced. I have been waiting for this colour for the last 6 months, when I came to know that this colour is going to be launched...".

A customer said, "This time, the design has changed. I had the 15 Pro Max last time, and it seemed like a pretty good upgrade compared to that. The camera is much upgraded, and the processor has changed. The battery has also increased a bit, so that's why I felt like buying it...".

Security on high alert

Following the brief scuffle, security personnel maintained tighter control over the growing queues, managing the massive turnout throughout the day. Similar scenes of long lines were also reported outside the Apple Store in Saket, Delhi, where customers gathered in large numbers for pre-bookings. Despite the scuffle in Mumbai, the enthusiasm of Apple fans remained undeterred, marking yet another high-energy launch for the tech giant in India.