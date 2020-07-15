Image Source : FILE Pension alert! Govt allows invalid pension for soldiers with less than 10 years of service

In a major decision' the Government has taken a decision to allow Invalid Pension to Armed Forces Personnel with less than 10 years of qualifying service. Invalid pension is granted to the Armed Forces Personnel who is invalided out of service on account of disability which is accepted as Neither Attributable to Nor aggravated (NANA) by Military Service. The proposal has been approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Benefit of this decision will be available to those Armed Forces Personnel who were in service on or after 04.01.2019. Earlier, the minimum period of qualifying service actually rendered and required for invalid pension was 10 years or more.

Invalid pension: Grant and eligibility

Invalid pension is granted to the Armed Forces Personnel invalided out of service on account of disability which is accepted as Neither Attributable to Nor aggravated (NANA) by Military Service. Invalid Pension may be granted if a Government servant applies for retirement from the service on account of any bodily or mental infirmity which permanently incapacitates him/her for the service. The request for invalid pension has to be supported by medical report from the competent medical board.

For less than 10 years qualifying service, invalid gratuity was admissible. By this decision, Armed Forces Personnel whose service is less than ten years and became/become invalided out of service on account of any bodily or mental infirmity which is Neither Attributable to Nor Aggravated (NANA) by Military service and which permanently incapacitated/incapacitates them from military service as well as civil re-employment, will be benefited and it will make them economically sound.

