Interpol issues 100 red notices for fugitives in 2023 on India's Request: CBI Director Praveen Sood

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO CBI Director Praveen Sood.

In 10th INTERPOL Liaison Officers (ILO) Conference, organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the CBI Director Praveen Sood announced that in 2023, Interpol issued 100 red notices to apprehend fugitives on India's request, marking the highest number issued in a year. The conference was inaugurated by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan at the CBI Headquarters in Delhi.

CBI Director Praveen Sood elaborated on India’s proactive measures to combat globalised crimes, leveraging robust legal frameworks, advanced technology, and international cooperation. He noted that CBI’s Global Operation Centre handled over 17,000 international assistance requests in 2023.

The conference, themed "Strengthening International Law Enforcement Partnerships," was held on the eve of the UN International Day of Police Cooperation. Participants included senior law enforcement officers from Indian agencies and International Police Liaison Officers from various countries. The virtual event focused on transnational crime, digital evidence, and fostering global police cooperation.

Importance of global cooperation

In his keynote address, the Union Home Secretary emphasised the critical need for international police collaboration in the face of evolving crimes, such as cyber-enabled financial crimes, organised crime, terrorism, and online radicalisation. He highlighted that modern crime transcends borders, making it essential for law enforcement agencies globally to coordinate in real time to combat these threats. He also underscored the increasing reliance on digital and foreign-located evidence in crime investigations.

Key sessions and discussions

The conference included sessions on International Mutual Legal Assistance, INTERPOL channels, and extradition processes, with experts from the Ministry of External Affairs providing insights. The conference also focused on technology-driven crimes and the need for collective efforts to address the challenges posed by cybercrime, drug trafficking, and child exploitation.

