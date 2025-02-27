International Yoga Festival 2025 set to be held in Rishikesh: Check dates and other key details The festival is being jointly organised by the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) and the state tourism department. The event will continue from March 1 to 7.

The much-anticipated International Yoga Festival is set to take place from March 1 to 7 in Rishikesh which is set to bring together yoga enthusiasts, experts, and spiritual seekers from across the globe. The annual event is being jointly organised by the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) and the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will inaugurate the festival at Ganga Resort, marking the commencement of a week-long celebration of yoga, wellness, and spirituality, GMVN Managing Director Vishal Mishra stated.

The festival will showcase demonstrations of various yoga asanas and meditation techniques by renowned yogacharyas from India and abroad. As per information, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in expert-led yoga training sessions. Beyond yoga, the festival will also feature cultural performances and spiritual discourses, creating a holistic experience that blends wellness, mindfulness, and tradition.

Benefits of Yoga

Yoga incorporates deep breathing and relaxation techniques that activate the parasympathetic nervous system, often referred to as the "rest and digest" system. This activation reduces cortisol levels, thereby decreasing stress and inflammation. Regular practice of yoga can lead to a more balanced response to stress, helping to protect the heart.

Improving blood pressure and heart rate

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a major risk factor for heart disease. Yoga aids in lowering blood pressure and heart rate by calming the nervous system. Poses that promote relaxation and stretching, such as the Savasana (Corpse Pose) and Sukhasana (Easy Pose), help in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. Lower blood pressure reduces the strain on the heart and arteries and brings down the risk of heart disease.

Enhancing physical fitness

Physical inactivity is another risk factor for heart disease. Yoga provides a low-impact form of exercise that enhances flexibility, strength, and cardiovascular fitness. Poses like the Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation) offer a full-body workout that increases heart rate and promotes circulation. Improved physical fitness contributes to better heart health by reducing body weight, lowering cholesterol levels, and improving blood sugar control.

