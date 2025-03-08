International Women's Day: 6 women take over PM Modi's social media today | Know about them On International Women's Day in 2020, PM Modi's social media accounts were operated by six women achievers, providing them a global platform to inspire others.

People across the world were celebrating the International Women's Day on Saturday. Along with other dignitaries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to 'Nari Shakti' on the occasion to hail women's power. The Prime Minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to women's empowerment through various schemes and programmes. He also reiterated that women achievers from various fields would be taking over his social media accounts for the day.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Expressing his gratitude towards the women of India, PM Modi, in a unique initiative, gave his social media account to seven women who led their respective fields to operate for the day. This is not the first time that women achievers took over the PM's social media accounts.

PM Modi picked women, who hail from different corners of the country encompassing South, North, East, West and Central regions. Vaishali Rameshbabu from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Shilpi Soni from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, Elina Mishra from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Dr Anjlee Agarwal from Delhi, Anita Devi from Nalanda, Bihar, and Ajaita Shah hailing from Rajasthan. While four of them presented their experiences individually, two women - Shilpi and Elina - achieved their goals jointly.

Dr Anjlee Agarwal - Activist

Dr Anjlee Agarwal, founder of Samarthyam, Centre for Universal Accessibility, wrote on PM Modi's X handle, "Namaste India and Happy #WomensDay. I am Dr. @access_anjlee, founder of @samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility. Through PM @narendramodi ’s social media handle, which I have the honour of taking over today, I want to ignite a spark of transformation, and seek a call to action- forget labels, forget barriers…lets strengthen Sugamya Bharat and make it an important precursor to a Viksit Bharat. Let's ensure that every woman, every individual, can navigate their life with dignity and independence. Let us build on the recent gains and improve lives for persons with disabilities."

Ajaita Shah - Enterpreneure

"I, @Ajaita_Shah, am really delighted to be handling PM @narendramodi Ji’s social media handles on #WomensDay. I am the Founder and CEO of Frontier Markets. One issue that remained close to my heart was the challenges women face in rural areas. These challenges could be financial, access to infrastructure and more. Thus, I have spent the last two decades to mitigate this. And, I feel proud that not only have I been able to make a difference, I am also seeing many more women rising to the occasion and doing the same," she wrote on X.

Anita Devi - Enterpreneure

"I am Anita Devi, resident of Anantapur village of Nalanda district, Bihar. I have seen a lot of struggles in life. But I always wanted to do something on my own. In 2016, I decided to become self-employed. During that period, the craze for start-ups had increased so much. That is why 9 years ago I also established my Madhopur Farmers Producer Company Limited," Devi stated on PM Modi's X handle.

Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni - Scientists

"Space technology, nuclear technology and women empowerment… We are Elina Mishra, a nuclear scientist and Shilpi Soni, a space scientist and we are thrilled to be helming the PM’s social media properties on #WomensDay. Our message- India is the most vibrant place for science and thus, we call upon more women to pursue it," Mishra and Soni said in a joint post on X.

Vaishali - Chess player

"Vanakkam! I am @chessvaishali and I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Thiru @narendramodi Ji’s social media properties and that too on #WomensDay. As many of you would know, I play chess and I feel very proud to be representing our beloved country in many tournaments," she wrote on X.