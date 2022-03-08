After two years, International flight services to resume from March 27

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE International flight services to resume from March 27

Centre has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from March 27. International operations shall be subject to strict adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines for international travel, Civil Aviation Ministry said.

In order to prevent spread of Covid-19, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended operations of scheduled international commercial passenger services with effect from March 23, 2020.

However, special passenger flights have been functioning between India and around 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

