India logs 3,993 new COVID cases, 108 deaths in last 24 hours

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 08, 2022 9:23 IST
India covid19 cases
Image Source : PTI

Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of an NCC cadet for the Covid-19 test on the first day of a 10-day NCC camp at Nagrota

Highlights

  • The death toll has climbed to 5,15,210
  • The active COVID-19 cases in the country has dipped to 49,948
  • The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,24,06,150

India has recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 cases since May 17, 2020, at 3,993, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 5,15,210 with 108 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country on May 17, 2020, had recorded 4,987 new cases.

The active COVID-19 cases in the country have dipped to 49,948, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,24,06,150.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,79,13,41,295.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.12 per cent, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.

A total of 5,15,210 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,740 from Maharashtra, 66,263 from Kerala, 39,996 from Karnataka, 38,017 from Tamil Nadu, 26,137 from Delhi, 23,476 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,180 from West Bengal.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 9890 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 887 176  2302862 237  14729      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 56 64119 14  296      
4 Assam 1413 11  716112 14  6639      
5 Bihar 171 18  817864 35  12255      
6 Chandigarh 66 90575 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 671 48  1136848 113  14033   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11435 4      
9 Delhi 1095 166  1834638 321  26137   3
10 Goa 121 21  241176 22  3828   1
11 Gujarat 813 101  1211555 142  10937   2
12 Haryana 1103 115  971477 248  10575   4
13 Himachal Pradesh 498 13  279155 96  4124   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 325 32  448196 57  4749      
15 Jharkhand 199 34  429065 61  5315      
16 Karnataka 3087 199  3899647 349  39996   5
17 Kerala*** 13684 1284  6433365 2424  66263 24  59 83
18 Ladakh 117 27785 13  228      
19 Lakshadweep 1 11348   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 1037 278  1028402 395  10733      
21 Maharashtra 7475 236  7717823 461  143740      
22 Manipur 119 129  134669 134  2115      
23 Meghalaya 140 91876 1585      
24 Mizoram 4209 315  213800 1153  664   1
25 Nagaland 62 34611 757      
26 Odisha 1141 105  1275767 225  9101      
27 Puducherry 28 11  163755 11  1962      
28 Punjab 356 27  740411 61  17721   1
29 Rajasthan 2645 106  1269270 237  9545   2
30 Sikkim 34 38615 443      
31 Tamil Nadu 2414 356  3410740 512  38017   2
32 Telangana 1525 185  784224 287  4111      
33 Tripura 9 99941 919      
34 Uttarakhand 784 53  428277 92  7687   1
35 Uttar Pradesh 2070 63  2043712 194  23476   1
36 West Bengal 1587 66  1993145 116  21180      
Total# 49948 4170  42406150 8055  515210 49  59 108

