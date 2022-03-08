India logs 3,993 new COVID cases, 108 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of an NCC cadet for the Covid-19 test on the first day of a 10-day NCC camp at Nagrota

India has recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 cases since May 17, 2020, at 3,993, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 5,15,210 with 108 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country on May 17, 2020, had recorded 4,987 new cases.

The active COVID-19 cases in the country have dipped to 49,948, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,24,06,150.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,79,13,41,295.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.12 per cent, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.

A total of 5,15,210 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,740 from Maharashtra, 66,263 from Kerala, 39,996 from Karnataka, 38,017 from Tamil Nadu, 26,137 from Delhi, 23,476 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,180 from West Bengal.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 2 9890 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 887 176 2302862 237 14729 3 Arunachal Pradesh 56 9 64119 14 296 4 Assam 1413 11 716112 14 6639 5 Bihar 171 18 817864 35 12255 6 Chandigarh 66 5 90575 8 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 671 48 1136848 113 14033 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 1 11435 1 4 9 Delhi 1095 166 1834638 321 26137 3 3 10 Goa 121 21 241176 22 3828 1 1 11 Gujarat 813 101 1211555 142 10937 2 2 12 Haryana 1103 115 971477 248 10575 4 4 13 Himachal Pradesh 498 13 279155 96 4124 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 325 32 448196 57 4749 15 Jharkhand 199 34 429065 61 5315 16 Karnataka 3087 199 3899647 349 39996 5 5 17 Kerala*** 13684 1284 6433365 2424 66263 24 59 83 18 Ladakh 117 2 27785 13 228 19 Lakshadweep 1 1 11348 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1037 278 1028402 395 10733 21 Maharashtra 7475 236 7717823 461 143740 22 Manipur 119 129 134669 134 2115 23 Meghalaya 140 3 91876 7 1585 24 Mizoram 4209 315 213800 1153 664 1 1 25 Nagaland 62 4 34611 6 757 26 Odisha 1141 105 1275767 225 9101 27 Puducherry 28 11 163755 11 1962 28 Punjab 356 27 740411 61 17721 1 1 29 Rajasthan 2645 106 1269270 237 9545 2 2 30 Sikkim 34 4 38615 6 443 31 Tamil Nadu 2414 356 3410740 512 38017 2 2 32 Telangana 1525 185 784224 287 4111 33 Tripura 9 1 99941 1 919 34 Uttarakhand 784 53 428277 92 7687 1 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 2070 63 2043712 194 23476 1 1 36 West Bengal 1587 66 1993145 116 21180 Total# 49948 4170 42406150 8055 515210 49 59 108

