India logs 3,993 new COVID cases, 108 deaths in last 24 hours

India has recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 cases since May 17, 2020, at 3,993, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 5,15,210 with 108 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The country on May 17, 2020, had recorded 4,987 new cases.
The active COVID-19 cases in the country have dipped to 49,948, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,24,06,150.
The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,79,13,41,295.
The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.12 per cent, according to the ministry.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.
A total of 5,15,210 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,740 from Maharashtra, 66,263 from Kerala, 39,996 from Karnataka, 38,017 from Tamil Nadu, 26,137 from Delhi, 23,476 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,180 from West Bengal.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|2
|9890
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|887
|176
|2302862
|237
|14729
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|56
|9
|64119
|14
|296
|4
|Assam
|1413
|11
|716112
|14
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|171
|18
|817864
|35
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|66
|5
|90575
|8
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|671
|48
|1136848
|113
|14033
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|1
|11435
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1095
|166
|1834638
|321
|26137
|3
|3
|10
|Goa
|121
|21
|241176
|22
|3828
|1
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|813
|101
|1211555
|142
|10937
|2
|2
|12
|Haryana
|1103
|115
|971477
|248
|10575
|4
|4
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|498
|13
|279155
|96
|4124
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|325
|32
|448196
|57
|4749
|15
|Jharkhand
|199
|34
|429065
|61
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|3087
|199
|3899647
|349
|39996
|5
|5
|17
|Kerala***
|13684
|1284
|6433365
|2424
|66263
|24
|59
|83
|18
|Ladakh
|117
|2
|27785
|13
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|1
|11348
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1037
|278
|1028402
|395
|10733
|21
|Maharashtra
|7475
|236
|7717823
|461
|143740
|22
|Manipur
|119
|129
|134669
|134
|2115
|23
|Meghalaya
|140
|3
|91876
|7
|1585
|24
|Mizoram
|4209
|315
|213800
|1153
|664
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|62
|4
|34611
|6
|757
|26
|Odisha
|1141
|105
|1275767
|225
|9101
|27
|Puducherry
|28
|11
|163755
|11
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|356
|27
|740411
|61
|17721
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|2645
|106
|1269270
|237
|9545
|2
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|34
|4
|38615
|6
|443
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|2414
|356
|3410740
|512
|38017
|2
|2
|32
|Telangana
|1525
|185
|784224
|287
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|9
|1
|99941
|1
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|784
|53
|428277
|92
|7687
|1
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2070
|63
|2043712
|194
|23476
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|1587
|66
|1993145
|116
|21180
|Total#
|49948
|4170
|42406150
|8055
|515210
|49
|59
|108
