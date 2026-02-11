International Fleet Review: US, Iran and Russia to join 70-nation naval show in Visakhapatnam More than 50 Indian Navy warships and submarines will take to the sea in a powerful display of strength and prowess. President Droupadi Murmu will also attend the fleet at the event.

New Delhi:

Warships from over 20 countries are set to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR) organised by the Indian Navy. The event will take place on February 17 in Visakhapatnam.

Much to the surprise of many, the United States and Iran will also participate in the IFR, despite rising tensions between them. Russia will also be a part of the event.

More than 50 Indian Navy warships and submarines will take to the sea in a powerful display of strength and prowess.

In total, navies from over 70 countries are expected to be part of the International Fleet Review. President Droupadi Murmu will also attend the fleet at the event.

“A grand maritime convergence is on the horizon. IFR 2026 India brings together: International Fleet Review, MILAN Naval Exercise and IONS Conclave of Chiefs. As the world’s navies prepare to converge, the Indian Navy welcomes friends and partners from across the oceans to India’s shores,” Indian Navy posted on X.

About International Fleet Review

The International Fleet Review (IFR) is a prestigious naval event where warships from multiple countries gather to showcase maritime strength, cooperation, and naval heritage. Hosted by a nation’s navy, the review typically includes a ceremonial inspection of ships by the head of state, coordinated naval displays, fly-pasts, and cultural programs.

It serves as a platform to enhance diplomatic ties, promote mutual trust, and demonstrate advancements in naval technology and security. The event also honors naval traditions and the role of maritime forces in safeguarding national interests. International Fleet Reviews symbolize global unity, peace, and collaboration through maritime partnership and shared security goals.