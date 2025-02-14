OPINION | Inhuman ragging in Kerala: Culprits must be punished

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

The inhuman torture meted out to First Year freshers at the Kottayam Govt Nursing College by five senior students in the guise of ragging, is not only a horrendous crime but a sin, a blot on humanity. The matter could have been kept under wraps by the culprits and their patrons, had a video of the despicable act not made the rounds. When I was shown the video, the blood-curdling screams of the victims moved me, to say the least.

The prohibition of the Ragging Act has been in force in India since 2011. It was enacted to curb the menace of ragging in all educational institutions. The punishment for ragging includes imprisonment for up to two years and a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both. Students, at the time of admission, are supposed to submit affidavits promising not to resort to ragging. In Kottayam district of Kerala, the acts of ragging took place inside the Govt Nursing College men’s hostel. The hands and legs of juniors were tied and the seniors proceeded to prick needles into the bodies of victims. They hung dumbbells from their private parts.

The torture continued for three months and the freshers were so much in fear that they did not complain. Later when the seniors demanded money for liquor and thrashed those who refused to pay, one of the victims told his family members and a police complaint was lodged. All five senior students have been suspended and they have been sent to 14 days’ judicial custody. The college principal said the management was in the dark because the victims did not complain. The college has an anti-ragging committee and an anti-ragging squad. What were these two bodies doing?

The Kottayam Police has also slapped sections of BNS dealing with extortion, along with provisions of the Prevention of Ragging Act. Cell phones of the accused have been seized and sent for forensic check. One of the seniors had taken a video of the torture on his cell phone. The hostel warden has been questioned. The college principal and warden cannot absolve themselves from responsibility by saying that they did not receive any complaint.

The Kottayam incident is a warning to principals and hostel wardens of all educational institutions. National Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance and has sought a detailed report from the Kerala Police chief within ten days. The incident also raises questions about the efficacy of laws in curbing the menace. Freshers, who are subjected to ragging by seniors, stay silent because they have to continue with their education. They live in fear while studying. The matter would not have come before the public had not the seniors demanded money for liquor. The accountability rests with the principals and hostel wardens of educational institutions. Let us hope that the culprits of Kottayam get the punishment they deserve as soon as possible so that such incidents do not reoccur.

