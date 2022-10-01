Saturday, October 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Indore tops 'cleanest cities' list for 6th time in a row, MP leads in 'states' category

Indore tops 'cleanest cities' list for 6th time in a row, MP leads in 'states' category

Indore and Surat retained their top positions in the big cities category this year, while Vijaywada lost its third spot to Navi Mumbai.

PTI Reported By: PTI Indore Published on: October 01, 2022 18:31 IST
Indore, Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards, Indore cleanest city, Swachh Survekshan Awards, cleanest citi
Image Source : PTI Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the sixth time in a row

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the sixth time in a row, while Surat and Navi Mumbai followed it on the next two spots in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced Saturday.

In the category of best performing states in 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022', Madhya Pradesh has secured the first position, followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Indore and Surat retained their top positions in the big cities category this year, while Vijaywada lost its third spot to Navi Mumbai.

Among the states having fewer than 100 urban local bodies, Tripura has bagged the top rank, according to the survey results.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave away the awards to the winners at an event here also attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others.

In the category of cities having population fewer than one lakh, Maharashtra's Panchgani was ranked number one, followed by Chhattisgarh's Patan (NP) and Maharashtra's Karhad.

Haridwar was adjudged the cleanest Ganga town in the category of more than 1 lakh population, followed by Varanasi and Rishikesh. PTI BUN

Related Stories
Domino's Pizza female employee beaten on road with sticks, by-standers watch in silence

Domino's Pizza female employee beaten on road with sticks, by-standers watch in silence

Monsoon update: IMD issues orange alert for 8 districts in Madhya Pradesh

Monsoon update: IMD issues orange alert for 8 districts in Madhya Pradesh

Indore blast: 12-year-old dead, 15 others injured as minor throws bomb into crowd

Indore blast: 12-year-old dead, 15 others injured as minor throws bomb into crowd

Madhya Pradesh: 4 of a family, including 2 children, found dead in Indore house

Madhya Pradesh: 4 of a family, including 2 children, found dead in Indore house

Madhya Pradesh: Transgender body cut into two pieces in Indore, accused nabbed

Madhya Pradesh: Transgender body cut into two pieces in Indore, accused nabbed

Lumpy virus infects two cows in MP's Indore; alert sounded, animal imports banned in city

Lumpy virus infects two cows in MP's Indore; alert sounded, animal imports banned in city

Indore: Unidentified men open fire at street dogs, case registered

Indore: Unidentified men open fire at street dogs, case registered

Bijnor was ranked the first among Ganga towns with fewer than one lakh population. followed by Kannauj and Garhmukhteshwar respectively.

In to the survey, Maharashtra's Deolali was adjudged the country's cleanest Cantonment Board.

The 7th edition of Swachh Survekshan was conducted to study the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and rank the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) based on various cleanliness and sanitation parameters.

The Survekshan has evolved from being an assessment of 73 cities in 2016 to covering 4,354 cities this year. 

Latest India News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News