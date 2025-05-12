Indo-Pak DGMO-level talks conclude, India expresses disappointment over Pakistan's ceasefire violation India and Pakistan held DGMO-level talks to uphold a ceasefire after Operation Sindoor, as India warned of firm responses to any further cross-border violations.

New Delhi:

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held talks on Monday evening to deliberate on the recent understanding reached between both nations regarding the cessation of hostilities along the Line of Control (LoC). The talks, held via hotline, were scheduled for noon but commenced around 5 PM and concluded later in the evening.

Sources confirmed that the conversation between Indian DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and his Pakistani counterpart Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah Chaudhary focused on maintaining peace following Saturday’s agreement. The understanding was reached during a prior call initiated by Pakistan's DGMO on May 10, proposing a ceasefire amid escalating tensions triggered by India’s Operation Sindoor.

Lt Gen Ghai, addressing the media on Sunday, shared that the ceasefire agreement took effect from 5 PM on May 10. However, he expressed disappointment as the Pakistan Army violated the agreement within hours through cross-border firing and drone intrusions. India responded forcefully and communicated its stance through a formal hotline message.

Despite the initial breach, the Indian Army confirmed that no violations were reported on Sunday night, marking the first calm night in days across Jammu and Kashmir and areas along the international border. “The night remained largely peaceful,” the Army said in a brief statement.

During Monday’s press briefing, senior Indian military officials emphasized that India’s fight was solely against terrorism and its infrastructure. “It is unfortunate that the Pakistan military chose to intervene and bat for terrorists,” said Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, Director General of Air Operations.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, targeted multiple terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. India also responded to Pakistan’s attempted retaliatory strikes on May 8, 9, and 10 by inflicting heavy damage on several Pakistani military installations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed on Saturday that both sides agreed to halt all military actions across land, air, and sea.

Sources added that while Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, India is determined to hold Pakistan accountable for cross-border terrorism and will not allow a return to status quo without real action.