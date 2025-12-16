'Disruptions may continue': IGI airport issues passenger update day after 250 flights were cancelled Delhi airport said that staff are available across all terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support.

New Delhi:

A day after 250 flights were cancelled, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday issued a fresh update for passengers amid ongoing flight disruptions caused by dense fog. In its latest advisory, IGI Airport said that flight operations are steadily recovering, but some delays and disruptions may still affect arrivals and departures. Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for accurate and timely updates.

The airport also said that staff are available across all terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support. IGI Airport thanked travelers for their cooperation and understanding during the disruption.

Fog causes massive flight cancellations

The update comes a day after dense fog severely disrupted flight operations at Delhi Airport on Monday. According to officials, 228 flights were cancelled, including 131 departures and 97 arrivals, due to poor visibility in the early hours.

In addition, five flights were diverted to nearby airports as landing conditions became unsafe. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said its ground teams were working closely with airlines and other stakeholders to help passengers across all terminals.

“Our on-ground officials are assisting passengers and providing necessary support,” DIAL said in a statement.

Civil aviation ministry issues advisory

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation urged passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport. In a post on X, the ministry said air traffic control and ground teams were working continuously to reduce disruptions, while stressing that passenger safety remains the top priority.

Several airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, issued advisories warning passengers about possible delays due to dense fog in Delhi and other parts of northern India. Air India announced the cancellation of around 40 flights, saying poor visibility had affected operations across all airlines. Other carriers did not share exact numbers of cancellations or delays.