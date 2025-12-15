Delhi airport operations hit: Over 225 flights cancelled amid dense fog; airlines issue advisory The flight operation at the Delhi airport was hit due to low visibility amid dense fog. Delhi airport is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

New Delhi:

Dense fog disrupted flight operations at Delhi Airport on Monday, forcing airlines to cancel 228 flights and divert five others to nearby airports due to poor visibility, officials said. According to Delhi Airport, the cancellations included 131 departing flights and 97 arrivals, as visibility levels dropped sharply across the national capital in the early hours of the day.

"As many as 228 flights -- 131 departures and 97 arrivals-- have been cancelled due to low visibility, so far," the airport official said. In addition to this, five flights have been diverted so far, he said.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), in a statement, said, "Our on-ground officials are working closely with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across Terminals."

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a travel advisory, urging passengers to check the latest flight status with their airlines before heading to the airport.

In a post on X, the ministry said Air Traffic Control and ground teams were working tirelessly to minimise disruption, while emphasising that passenger safety remained the top priority.

Heavy Fog Alert for Northern India. Delhi (DEL) & other airports in Northern India are experiencing dense fog, severely affecting visibility. For Passengers: Before heading to the airport, please check the latest flight status with your airline. Check flight information on the airport website/app. Please allow extra travel time," the ministry said.

"Safety is our top priority. Our teams & ATC are working tirelessly to minimize disruptions. Thank you for your patience and cooperation," it added.

Airlines issue advisory

Airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, issued advisories cautioning passengers that dense fog over Delhi and other parts of northern India could disrupt flight schedules. However, apart from Air India, which announced the cancellation of around 40 flights in a morning post on X, no other carriers, including crisis-hit IndiGo, disclosed the number of flights cancelled or delayed.

"Poor visibility due to dense fog in Delhi this morning has impacted flight operations for all airlines. We are closely monitoring conditions and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so,” Air India said in a post on X in the morning.

It also said that some flights have been cancelled In the interest of safety, and to avoid prolonged uncertainty for the guests, while listing out some 40 arrivals and departures that it had cancelled for the day.

"Low visibility (below minima), due to dense fog, has severely impacted operations at Delhi and other airports across northern India, which is unfortunately beyond our control," IndiGo said in a statement.

As operations are adjusted to prevailing weather conditions, some flights may experience delays, while a few others may be proactively cancelled during the day to prioritise safety and minimise extended waiting at the airport, the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo, however, did not say how many of its flights were cancelled or delayed. The airline said its teams are "closely monitoring" the situation and coordinating with Delhi airport. IndiGo also said it issued advisories to its customers and "proactively" informing them, to minimise inconvenience.

Delhi airport is the country's busiest, handling around 1,300 flight movements daily.

