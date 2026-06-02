IndiGo to suspend Manchester flights from August 3: Know the reason here

New Delhi:

India's largest airline, IndiGo, has announced that it will temporarily discontinue its services to Manchester in the United Kingdom from August 31, citing rising operational challenges and increasing costs. The move comes as the carrier continues to grapple with financial pressures and operational disruptions linked to international airspace restrictions. The airline currently connects Manchester with both Delhi and Mumbai. These services were launched in July last year as part of IndiGo's efforts to strengthen its long-haul international network. In a statement, the airline said: "Due to continuing international airspace constraints leading to significantly increased flight duration and a challenging cost environment, IndiGo is having to temporarily discontinue its flight operations to and from Manchester with effect from 31 August 2026."

Dreamliner aircraft to be returned

As part of the restructuring of its long-haul operations, IndiGo will also return one Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that had been leased from Norse Atlantic Airways. The decision reflects the airline's efforts to optimise fleet utilisation amid a challenging business environment and rising costs associated with international operations.

Financial pressure mounts on India's largest airline

The announcement comes shortly after IndiGo reported a sharp financial setback for the January-March quarter of the 2025-26 financial year. The airline posted a net loss of Rs 2,536.9 crore during the quarter, a significant reversal from the Rs 3,067.5 crore profit recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier. Several factors contributed to the decline, including difficult operating conditions and the impact of rupee depreciation on the company's finances.

Annual numbers also remain under strain

For the full financial year 2025-26, IndiGo reported a net loss of Rs 2,393.6 crore. However, the company said its performance looked considerably stronger after adjusting for foreign exchange fluctuations and exceptional items. According to the airline, it would have posted a profit of Rs 7,502.5 crore on an adjusted basis if these factors were excluded from the calculations.

Revenue continues to grow

Despite the losses, IndiGo managed to record growth in overall revenue during the fourth quarter. The airline's total income increased by more than 3 per cent to Rs 23,830.7 crore, compared to Rs 23,097.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company, said in its earnings release: "For the quarter ended March 2026, IndiGo reported a net loss of Rs 25,369 million. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and exceptional items, the company reported a net profit of Rs 19,206 million."

Focus shifts to operational stability

With the suspension of Manchester services and the return of a leased Dreamliner, IndiGo appears to be prioritising operational efficiency and cost management. Industry observers will closely watch whether the airline introduces alternative international routes or expands capacity elsewhere as it navigates a difficult operating environment.

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