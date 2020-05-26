Image Source : FILE IndiGo grounds Chennai-Coimbatore flight crew after passenger tests COVID-19 positive

IndiGo on Tuesday said it has grounded the crew that operated the flight from Chennai-Coimbatore on Monday after one of the passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

"We received confirmation from the Coimbatore airport doctor that a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on 25th May evening, has tested positive for COVID-19," the airline said in a statement.

The development assumes significance as this is possibly the first case of a passenger on-board being detected coronavirus positive after domestic flights resumed services on Monday.

The passenger is currently quarantined at ESI state medical facility at Coimbatore.

"All our aircraft are regularly sanitised as a standard operating procedure, and the aircraft operating this flight was also immediately disinfected as per protocol.

"The operating crew has been grounded for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines, to ensure safety of our passengers and staff," the statement said.

"He was seated on-board the aircraft with all precautionary measures including face mask, face shield and gloves, as were the other passengers," it said, adding that no one else was seated in his vicinity, significantly reducing the possibility of transmission.

