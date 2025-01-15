Wednesday, January 15, 2025
     
Indigo flight on Mumbai-Goa route receives bomb threat, case filed at airport police station

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 Mumbai Published : Jan 15, 2025 9:15 IST, Updated : Jan 15, 2025 9:15 IST
Indigo flight on Mumbai-Goa route receives bomb threat.
Image Source : PTI Indigo flight on Mumbai-Goa route receives bomb threat.

An Indigo flight on the Mumbai-Goa route received a bomb threat, and soon after the matter came to the limelight, a case was registered against an unknown person at the airport police station. According to the FIR registered by the police, the incident was reported on January 13. The case has been filed against an unidentified person for leaving a bomb threat letter in the lavatory of IndiGo's Goa-Mumbai flight 6E-5101 on January 13.

According to the FIR, "Bomb Beware" was written on one side of the letter. As per the FIR, the flight took off from Goa's Manohar International Airport at 9.39 pm and then about 20 minutes before the flight took off, Himanshu Khanna, a passenger, told a member of the airline staff about the letter lying in the lavatory near the plane.

After the matter came to the pilot, the air traffic control was informed and the flight was landed in an isolated bay following all protocols. The CISF checked the flight but nothing was found inside the aircraft by the Airlines Security Department.

 

