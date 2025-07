IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Diu aborts take off due to technical snag IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Diu aborts take off due to technical snag

Ahmedabad : IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Diu aborts take off due to a technical snag. An IndiGo Spokesperson said, "A technical snag indication was noticed just before take-off on IndiGo flight 6E7966 operating from Ahmedabad to Diu on 23 July 2025. Following the standard operating procedure, the pilots informed the authorities and returned the aircraft to bay. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations." Further details are awaited..