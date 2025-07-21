Indigo's Tirupati-Hyderabad flight hovers mid-air for 40 minutes after technical glitch Following the incident, the last flight from Tirupati to Hyderabad was cancelled. This led to frustration among several passengers. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing angry travellers confronting IndiGo staff at the airport.

Tirupati:

An IndiGo flight from Tirupati to Hyderabad kept hovering in the sky for over 40 minutes after witnessing a mid-air technical glitch. The aircraft then made an emergency landing at Tirupati Airport.

Indigo's Airbus A321neo took off from Tirupati at 7:42 PM on Sunday. According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the plane reached the limits of Venkatnagiri before taking a U-turn after circling in the sky for around 40 minutes. The aircraft finally made a safe emergency landing at Tirupati Airport at 8:34 PM.

Passengers onboard reportedly panicked during the ordeal but were safely disembarked after the emergency landing.

However, IndiGo's official website showed that the flight had departed from Tirupati at 7:20 PM and landed in Hyderabad at 8:30 PM, contradicting the real-time data on the tracking website.

Tirupati-Hyderabad flight cancelled

Following the incident, the last flight from Tirupati to Hyderabad was cancelled. This led to frustration among several passengers. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing angry travellers confronting IndiGo staff at the airport.

As of now, IndiGo has not released an official statement regarding the emergency landing or the technical issue that grounded the aircraft.

The incident came days after an IndiGo flight travelling from New Delhi to Goa had to make an emergency landing in Mumbai at night due to a technical issue mid-air.

Delhi-Goa flight cancelled after technical glitch

Flight 6E 6271, an Airbus A320neo with 191 passengers and crew onboard, landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) following the glitch. The flight had departed from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and was around 100 nautical miles north of Bhubaneswar when the crew noticed a problem with one of the engines.

At approximately 9:32 pm, the pilots made a "PAN PAN PAN" call — an international radio signal indicating an urgent but non-life-threatening situation — and requested to divert the flight to Mumbai.