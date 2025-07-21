IndiGo flight from Goa to Indore suffers technical glitch shortly before landing Despite the issue, flight 6E 813 touched down safely in Indore, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board, as per a spokesperson of the airline.

New Delhi:

An IndiGo flight operating from Goa International Airport (Dabolim) to Indore experienced a technical snag shortly before landing on Monday. Despite the issue, flight 6E 813 touched down safely in Indore, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board. The aircraft will now undergo detailed checks in line with standard safety protocols before returning to service.

"We are making all efforts to minimise its impact on any subsequent flights and regret any inconvenience that may be caused to our customers, a spokesperson of the airline said.

Technical snag detected on IndiGo flight

Earlier on Sunday (July 20), a minor technical snag was detected on IndiGo flight 6E 6591 operating from Tirupati to Hyderabad on July 20, 2025. As a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to turn back and landed safely in Tirupati. The IndiGo flight departed from Tirupati Airport but began circling the area for nearly 40 minutes after a technical snag was detected. As a precaution, the flight crew decided to return to Tirupati. The flight was eventually cancelled, as it was the last scheduled service to Hyderabad for the day and several passengers were seen arguing with airline staff regarding rescheduling and alternative arrangements.

IndiGo Spokesperson said, "We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and hotel accommodation. All affected customers have been re-accommodated on the next available flights or given a full refund against cancellation, as per their preference. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew is our top priority."

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Indigo's Tirupati-Hyderabad flight hovers mid-air for 40 minutes after technical glitch, airline responds