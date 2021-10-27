UP: 7 booked for raising pro-Pakistan slogans after India's defeat in ICC T20 World Cup match

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indias captain Virat Kohli, left, and Pakistans captain Babar Azam greet each other at the Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

The Uttar Pradesh police have booked 7 people in 5 districts and taken 4 people in custody for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans or celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 Cricket World Cup match that took place on October 24.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the high-voltage match at the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup on Sunday.

Post the match, reports had come of people raising pro-Pakistan slogans while firecrackers were burst in some parts of Kashmir.

Therefore, now, the UP Police has taken action against Pakistan sympathisers.

Also, 6 people have been detained by Jammu and Kashmir police after a video purportedly showing objectionable slogans being raised by a group of persons in Samba district, following the T20 World Cup match, went viral on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

The video triggered widespread protests by various social organisation in Samba district.

The video shows over two dozen people belonging to a particular community celebrating the victory of Pakistan cricket team against India, and raising objectionable slogans on Sunday night.

"Six people have been detained in this regard and investigation is going on,” Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta said.

A police officer said an FIR has been registered.

SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma said the detained people are being questioned regarding the incident. More people may be called for questioning, he said.

Videos of medical students raising pro-Pakistan slogans at their hostels had also gone viral on social media recently.

