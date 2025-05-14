Indian tourists cancel trips to Turkey, Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan, travel sites suspend bookings The development comes after Turkey sided with Pakistan and Turkish Songar drones were used by the Pakistan Army to target India’s military bases and civilian infrastructure.

Thousands of Indian tourists are cancelling their trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan after these two countries supported Pakistan amid Operation Sindoor launched by India in retaliation to Pahalgam terror attack on Paril 22. Several travel sites have also suspended bookings to these two countries in the recent past.

In the meantime, ‘Operation Sindoor’ has become a defining moment not only for India-Pakistan ties, but also for India’s bilateral relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan after massive ‘Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan’ movement gained momentum in the country.

The development comes after Turkey sided with Pakistan and Turkish Songar drones were used by the Pakistan Army to target India’s military bases and civilian infrastructure.

In the wake of these developments, EaseMyTrip announced suspending all flight and hotel bookings for Turkey and Azerbaijan

In addition to EaseMyTrip, Ixigo also announced that the platform is suspending all flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, China and Azerbaijan. On this development, he said enough is Enough! “Blood and Bookings won’t flow together," he said.

Another travel company Pickyourtrail said it is suspending all new travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan for now.

Meanwhile, India is taking a strong stand against the countries that are supporting Pakistan amid rising tensions after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. On the other hand, Turkey and Azerbaijan are facing a massive boycott in the country, with prominent Indian businesses and even politicians voicing support.