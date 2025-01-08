Indian Railways makes history with successful speed test on world's longest railway line | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Reasi: Indian Railway conducts trial run on the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab in Reasi.

The Indian Railways has achieved a historic milestone by successfully testing the 'rising grade' speed test on the challenging Katra to Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project in the 19th century. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to social media to announce the success of the trial and showcase the progress made. The test, which is being conducted at a speed of 110 km/h and going up 180 degrees, is a major achievement of the railways and paves the way for the early launch of direct rail services connecting Kashmir and the rest of the country.

The most important milestone of the trial was the successful operation of the world's longest railway crossing the Chenab River. This achievement paves the way for passengers to travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari by train, changing just one or two trains along the way.

The successful implementation of the Katra-Banihal section's trial is a testament to the world-class infrastructure. Engineers overcame many challenges during construction, ensuring that high-speed trains could be operated without issue. Notably, the test also included the T-30 tunnel, where train speeds reached 110 kilometers per hour.

In a major update last month, Minister Vaishnaw announced the completion of the Reasi-Katra section, a landmark step to link Kashmir with India after decades of efforts. On January 4, this newly completed section also saw a successful electric train test.

The USBRL project spans 272 km, of which 209 km have already been initiated in various stages. Originally started in 1997, the project faced many delays due to difficult terrain and weather conditions but is now set to transform connectivity for the region.

