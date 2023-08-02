Wednesday, August 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Railway workers will now be able to apply for leave online | Know how

Railway workers will now be able to apply for leave online | Know how

Indian Railways will now be able to apply for leave online as Human Resource Management System (HRMS) leave module has been launched.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Guna Updated on: August 02, 2023 11:16 IST
Railway workers will now be able to apply for leave online
Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Railway workers will now be able to apply for leave online

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Railway Board Anil Kumar Lahoti has recently launched Human Resource Management System (HRMS) leave module. This will help the railways workers to apply for leave online through the HRMS app. Following this, the approval of the leave will also be done online on this app. 

In addition to this, details of each railway employee such as name, designation, PF number, etc., as well as family details will also be available on the HRMS mobile application. The application will also contain the service record of railway personnel, in which transfer, promotion orders, and details of awards, if any, are recorded.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News