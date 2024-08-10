Train services on Bengaluru-Mangaluru route affected due to landslides: Check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Train services on Bengaluru-Mangaluru route affected.

Several train services on Mangaluru and Bengaluru route have been disrupted due to landslides near Sakleshpur and Alur on Saturday. Officials told news agency PTI that the landslide was reportedf at 12:30 am on Saturday between Sakleshpur and Ballupete stations in the Mysuru Division.

As per the updates from the South Western Railways, five train services have been affected, leaving several passengers stranded and some of the Bengaluru-bound passengers walked to the main road to catch buses. Notably, the Indian Railways provided food to those who were stranded.

Check list of affected trains

Train No 16511 KSR Bengaluru - Kannur Express, regulated at Alur.

Train No 16585 SMVT Bengaluru - Murdeshwar Express, regulated at Hassan

Train No 16586 Murdeshwar - SMVT Bengaluru Express, regulated at Sakleshpur

Train No 16512 Kannur - KSR Bengaluru Express, regulated at Sakleshpur

Train No 16596 Karwar - KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Super-Fast Express, regulated at Donigal.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, Hubballi, stated that relief materials and rescue teams have been dispatched, and restoration work is ongoing.

Senior officers, including General Manager Arvind Srivastava, Additional General Manager K S Jain, and Principal Heads of Departments, are closely monitoring the situation.

Train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru had only resumed on August 8, following previous landslides on July 26 that had affected the tracks between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya.

(With Inputs From PTI)