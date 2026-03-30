Indian Railways plans major decongestion drive across 76 stations with new passenger facilities | Details

New Delhi:

In a major step to manage rising passenger traffic, the Ministry of Railways has rolled out an extensive plan to build dedicated passenger holding areas at 76 stations across the country. The initiative aims to reduce crowding on platforms by shifting waiting passengers to organised pre-boarding zones equipped with seating, drinking water, toilets, ticket counters, information screens and security systems. A prototype facility at the New Delhi Railway Station is already operational and has helped streamline footfall significantly.

Model facility at New Delhi station

The newly commissioned holding area at New Delhi Station features modern amenities that enhance commuter comfort. The zone includes additional ticketing counters, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines, Public Address Systems and digital train information displays. Safety has also been strengthened through CCTV cameras, luggage scanners, door frame metal detectors, reliable power backup, bright lighting, High Volume Low Speed fans and fire safety systems. Separate restrooms have been set up for men, women and Divyangjan travellers along with RO water facilities.

New access protocol for ticketed and non-ticketed passengers

A revised entry control plan will soon be implemented across stations. Passengers with confirmed reserved tickets will be allowed direct access to platforms. Those without a valid ticket or with a waiting list status will be required to move to the designated holding areas until verification is complete and space becomes available. This system aims to curb overcrowding and streamline passenger movement during peak hours.

Foot-over-bridges, AI surveillance and war rooms

To improve station mobility, Railways has introduced two new standard designs for wider foot-over-bridges, measuring 12 metres and 6 metres. These FOBs will be deployed across numerous stations. Security is being further enhanced through the installation of AI-enabled CCTV cameras for real-time crowd management. Dedicated War Rooms staffed by officers from multiple departments are being set up at key stations to enable rapid coordination during heavy rush or emergencies. Personnel have been issued advanced walkie-talkies, upgraded announcement systems and QR-based ID cards for secure access, along with new uniforms to improve visibility during crises.

Station directors to gain more administrative powers

The role of Station Director at major stations is also being upgraded. These senior officials will now have financial authority to take immediate decisions and will oversee all departments under a unified command. They will also regulate ticket sales based on station capacity and train availability. The details were shared by Union Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

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