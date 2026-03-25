Indian Railways cracks down on catering lapses; IRCTC and service provider slapped with Rs 60 lakh fine

New Delhi:

In a significant move prioritising passenger safety and service quality, Indian Railways has taken strict action over food quality issues reported onboard a Vande Bharat train. The railways imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) following a complaint regarding substandard food served on Train No. 21896 (Patna–Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express) on March 15.

Taking the matter seriously, authorities also levied a hefty Rs 50 lakh fine on the onboard catering service provider responsible for food service. In addition, orders have been issued for the termination of the company’s contract.

"The complaint regarding food quality raised by a passenger in train number 21896 (Patna - Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express) on 15 March 2026 has been taken seriously. Action taken — IRCTC has been penalised ₹10 lakh, the service provider has been penalised with ₹50 lakh, and ordered to terminate the contact. Passenger safety and quality remain our top priority," the Railways posted on X.

No compromise on passengers' health

The action comes after a passenger formally raised concerns about the quality of meals served during the journey. Railway officials emphasised that such lapses would not be tolerated, especially when it comes to passenger health and safety.

Indian Railways, through IRCTC, serves meals to over 1.5 million passengers daily across its vast network. This is one of the largest onboard food operations in the world.

Vande Bharat trains

Vande Bharat Express trains are India’s modern, semi-high-speed trains designed to improve passenger comfort and reduce travel time. Introduced in 2019, they feature advanced amenities like automatic doors, onboard Wi-Fi, GPS-based information systems, and comfortable seating. Built under the “Make in India” initiative, these trains operate on key routes, offering faster, safer, and more efficient rail travel compared to traditional express trains.