Indian Railways: How your waiting-list ticket can get confirmed through special quota rules | Check here

New Delhi:

With the number of rail passengers rising sharply, securing a confirmed seat in regular trains is becoming increasingly difficult. Many travellers end up booking waiting list tickets, hoping they get upgraded before the journey. In cases where the waiting list is too long, confirmation becomes unlikely. However, some passengers do get lucky when seats are released from the HO quota, also known as the High Official or Emergency quota.

What is the HO quota?

The HO quota is a special reservation category primarily used for VIPs, senior politicians, top government officers and medical emergencies. Regular passengers can also seek its benefit if they fall under the medical emergency category. To avail this, an application must be submitted at least 10 to 12 hours before the train chart is prepared. The request is submitted at the Divisional Railway Manager or Chief Commercial Manager office along with a copy of the ticket. For medical emergencies, supporting documents from treatment are required. It is important to note that this quota is only an option for getting a waiting ticket confirmed and does not guarantee a confirmed seat.

Ticket may also be confirmed through MP or MLA recommendation

Passengers can also approach their area MP, MLA or a Class 1 government officer for support. If they issue a recommendation on their official letterhead, the passenger can attach it along with ticket details and any medical documents and submit the application to the railway office. Apart from medical needs, this quota can also be requested for examinations, weddings or bereavement. Indian Railways keeps certain seats permanently reserved for different quotas across all trains and classes. If no applications are received for these quota seats, they are allotted to passengers on the waiting list during the chart preparation stage.

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