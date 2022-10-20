Indian Railways cancels 175 trains today; check your train status here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Several trains canceled today so do check the status before leaving home

Railways Services during the festival: As India entered festival season, every update on Railways services becomes very crucial because people in huge numbers travel on trains to reach their home town.

Here is an important update for those people who have made plans to travel today. Indian Railways on Thursday (October 20) announced that 138 trains fully and 37 were partially canceled across several zones owing to several reasons, including maintenance.

However, Railways, officially, did not mention the exact cause of the cancellation of the trains, but It seems that Railways wants to check all preparations ahead of Diwali festival as trains see a huge rush and the number of trains also increased to reduce the burden on the regular trains.

Meanwhile, if you are going to travel by train today, do check your train number after logging on - https://www.irctchelp.in/cancelled-trains-list/#list1

Also, if you are facing any issue related to railways services you can raise it here- https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in/madad/final/home.jsp

Earlier, Railways authorities upgraded the speed of 500 mail express trains and converted 130 services (65 pairs) to the Superfast category in the new All India Railway Timetable.

