  Indian Railways cancels 175 trains today; check your train status here

Indian Railways cancels 175 trains today; check your train status here

Railways Services during the festival: A few days ago, Railways authorities, giving festival bonanza to passengers, upgraded the speed of 500 mail express trains and converted 130 services (65 pairs) to the Superfast category in the new All India Railway Timetable.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2022 12:32 IST
Several trains canceled today so do check the status before
Image Source : PTI Several trains canceled today so do check the status before leaving home

Railways Services during the festival: As India entered festival season, every update on Railways services becomes very crucial because people in huge numbers travel on trains to reach their home town.

Here is an important update for those people who have made plans to travel today. Indian Railways on Thursday (October 20) announced that 138 trains fully and 37 were partially canceled across several zones owing to several reasons, including maintenance. 

India Tv - Check the train number here

Image Source : INDIAN RAILWAYSCheck the train number here

However,  Railways, officially, did not mention the exact cause of the cancellation of the trains, but It seems that Railways wants to check all preparations ahead of Diwali festival as trains see a huge rush and the number of trains also increased to reduce the burden on the regular trains. 

Meanwhile, if you are going to travel by train today, do check your train number after logging on - https://www.irctchelp.in/cancelled-trains-list/#list1 

Also, if you are facing any issue related to railways services you can raise it here- https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in/madad/final/home.jsp  

Earlier, Railways authorities upgraded the speed of 500 mail express trains and converted 130 services (65 pairs) to the Superfast category in the new All India Railway Timetable.

Also Read: Railways' puja bonanza: Speeds up 500 Mail Express trains, converts 130 to Superfast | Details here

