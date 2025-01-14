Indian Railways cancels trains till March 2025 due to fog | Check full list, travel advisory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

With the arrival of winter, thick fog has started disrupting visibility across north India, creating challenges for traffic. Indian Railways has announced several train cancellations till March 2025, citing safety concerns due to poor visibility. Passengers planning to travel by train in the coming weeks are advised to check the updated list of canceled trains to avoid inconvenience.

Reason for cancellations

During the winter months, especially in northern areas, dense fog reduces visibility significantly. This not only affects road traffic but also threatens the safety of rail operations. Over the years, dense fog has led to accidents and delays, prompting the Indian Railways to take initiatives to ensure the safety of passengers.

List of canceled trains

The following trains have been cancelled for specified periods:

Train No. 14617-18 : Banmankhi-Amritsar Janseva Express (January 13 to March 2, 2025).

: Banmankhi-Amritsar Janseva Express (January 13 to March 2, 2025). Train No. 14606-05 : Yoganagari Rishikesh-Jammu Tawi Express (January 13 to February 24, 2025).

: Yoganagari Rishikesh-Jammu Tawi Express (January 13 to February 24, 2025). Train No. 14616-15 : Amritsar-Lalkuan Express (January 13 to March 22, 2025).

: Amritsar-Lalkuan Express (January 13 to March 22, 2025). Train No. 14524-23 : Ambala-Barauni Harihar Express (January 13 to February 27, 2025).

: Ambala-Barauni Harihar Express (January 13 to February 27, 2025). Train No. 18103-04 : Jallianwala Bagh Express (January 13 to February 28, 2025).

: Jallianwala Bagh Express (January 13 to February 28, 2025). Train No. 12210-09 : Kathgodam-Kanpur Weekly Express (January 13 to February 25, 2025).

: Kathgodam-Kanpur Weekly Express (January 13 to February 25, 2025). Train No. 14003-04: Malda Town-Delhi Express (January 13 to March 1, 2025).

Advice for passengers

The Indian Railways emphasised that these measures are to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of passengers during fog. Passengers are advised to check their train status online or at the nearest railway station before planning their journey.

Safety measures by railways

The railways have also strengthened safety protocols for ongoing operations, including reduced speeds and the deployment of fog safety devices to minimize risks during dense fog conditions.

