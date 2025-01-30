Indian Railways' 'Book Now, Pay Later' feature: Everything you need to know for convenient ticket booking

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Indian Railways has started a new facility that allows passengers to book train tickets without immediate payment. The 'Book Now, Pay Later' feature enables travelers to secure their tickets first and complete the payment later, making the booking process more convenient and hassle-free.

Addressing ticketing problems

Millions of passengers bank rely on Indian Railways for their everyday commute. However, delays in online payments often result in unsuccessful bookings. To address this issue, the ‘Book Now, Pay Later’ option has been introduced, ensuring that passengers can confirm their tickets without worrying about immediate payment failures.

How to use the 'Book Now, Pay Later' option

The feature is available only for online bookings through the IRCTC website and mobile app.

While booking a ticket, passengers will see the ‘Book Now, Pay Later’ option on the payment page.

Upon selecting this option, the ticket will be confirmed, and payment can be made later.

The payment must be completed within 14 days of booking.

Failure to pay within the deadline will result in a 3.5 per cent penalty charge on the ticket price.

This initiative is expected to enhance the booking experience for passengers, eliminating payment-related delays and ensuring smoother travel planning.

