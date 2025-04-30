Indian Navy flexes maritime strength post-Pahalgam attack: 'No mission too distant, no sea too vast' This powerful message by the Indian Navy not only highlights the Navy's readiness and operational reach but also comes as a firm signal of strength amid rising tensions following the terror attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi:

As India has adopted a tough stance against Pakistan post-Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Navy has now made a bold statement by showcasing its maritime strength. Taking to its official X handle, the Navy posted, "Fuelling the Maritime Might - No mission too distant, No Sea too vast (sic)." This powerful message not only highlights the Navy's readiness and operational reach but also comes as a firm signal of strength amid rising tensions following the attack.

The Pahalgam attack, executed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, has severely strained Indo-Pak relations. In response, India has already taken some aggressive steps, such as putting the Indus Waters Treaty on hold, sealing the Attari-Wagah border, and expelling Pakistani diplomats. Amid this, the Navy's tweet outlines its state of readiness to face any maritime challenge. Hashtags like "#FleetSupport" and "#AnytimeAnywhereAnyhow" signal robust logistical capability and rapid deployment potential across seas.

How prepared is the Navy?

It is to be noted here that the Indian Navy has intensified its readiness in the wake of a potential attack on Pakistan. Recently, its indigenous guided-missile destroyer INS Surat successfully tested a medium-range surface-to-air missile with a range of 70 kilometers in the Arabian Sea. The Navy also conducted anti-ship firing drills using BrahMos and other advanced missile systems, showcasing precision strike capabilities over long distances. Adding to India's naval deterrence is the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, now fully combat-ready and capable of responding swiftly to any security threat. The Indian Navy’s recent posture sends a clear and powerful message -- it stands vigilant, agile, and ready for action.

Complete operational freedom to Armed forces

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting. Government sources said the Prime Minister affirmed that it is India’s national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. The sources said PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces. They said that PM Modi stated that the Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area.

ALSO READ: Pakistan in panic mode after Pahalgam attack, another minister claims 'India may attack in next 24-36 hours'

ALSO READ: PM Modi chairs second CCS meeting after Pahalgam attack amid war worries in Pakistan