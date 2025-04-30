Live Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi chairs CCS meet amid heightened tensions with Pakistan Pahalgam Terror Attack, India-Pakistan tensions Live Updates: The stage is set at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs four key meetings, including one of the Cabinet Committee on Security to decide future course of action. Stay tuned for latest updates

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding several important meetings on Wednesday. Among these is the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, held just a day after he engaged in high-level discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, and the heads of all armed forces. During that meeting, he empowered the forces to independently determine the mode of response, choose targets, and set the timing for operations. This development comes as India prepares its countermeasures against terror organisations allegedly backed by Pakistan. These groups have been linked to the devastating Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, during which 26 people were brutally killed. Wednesday’s agenda includes meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), in addition to a session with the Union Cabinet. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar besides armed forces chief have made a feeling to the Prime Minister's residence for the high-level talks. Notably, the CCS meeting scheduled for Wednesday marks the second such gathering following the Pahalgam attack. In the earlier meeting on April 23, India announced several decisive measures against Pakistan, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari border, canceling visas for Pakistani citizens, and demanding that those in India return immediately.