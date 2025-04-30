Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding several important meetings on Wednesday. Among these is the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, held just a day after he engaged in high-level discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, and the heads of all armed forces. During that meeting, he empowered the forces to independently determine the mode of response, choose targets, and set the timing for operations. This development comes as India prepares its countermeasures against terror organisations allegedly backed by Pakistan. These groups have been linked to the devastating Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, during which 26 people were brutally killed. Wednesday’s agenda includes meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), in addition to a session with the Union Cabinet. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar besides armed forces chief have made a feeling to the Prime Minister's residence for the high-level talks. Notably, the CCS meeting scheduled for Wednesday marks the second such gathering following the Pahalgam attack. In the earlier meeting on April 23, India announced several decisive measures against Pakistan, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari border, canceling visas for Pakistani citizens, and demanding that those in India return immediately.
11:57 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
BSP chief Mayawati calls for political unity on Pahalgam attack and on PakistanBahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati called for political unity in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam Wednesday, urging all parties to support the government’s actions rather than engage in political point-scoring.
Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed on April 22 when some terrorists opened fire in a tourist hotspot in Jammu and Kashmir.
“All political parties should unite and stand with the government on every step taken in response to the Pahalgam terror attack,” Mayawati wrote on social media platform X.
11:54 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
Indian Navy flexes muscles amid war worries with Pak
The Indian Navy has issued a strong message by displaying its maritime capabilities. In a post on its official X handle, the Navy stated, "Fuelling the Maritime Might – No mission too distant, No Sea too vast (sic)." This declaration underscores the Navy’s preparedness and long-range operational reach, serving as a clear signal of strength amid escalating tensions in the wake of the recent attack.
11:50 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
Pakistan minister claims attack by India in 'next 24-36 hours'
Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, has claimed that his government has "credible intelligence" suggesting India is planning a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours. He issued a warning to New Delhi, stating that any such move would lead to consequences.
Tarar accused India of using what he described as "baseless and concocted" allegations regarding Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack as a pretext for military action. He further stressed that Pakistan has itself been a long-standing victim of terrorism and has consistently condemned it in all its forms.
11:46 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
S Jaishankar speaks to UN chief
UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, expressing strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Sharing the update on social media platform X, Dr Jaishankar wrote, “Received a call from UN Chief António Guterres. Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability. India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice.”
11:38 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
Pakistan violates ceasefire for 6th continous day in Jammu and Kashmir
Building on the earlier update regarding the night of 29-30 April, the Indian Army has reported unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army from positions across the Line of Control in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, as well as across the International Border in the Pargwal Sector. Indian troops responded in a measured and appropriate manner.
11:33 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
Jammu and Kashmir local on ceasefire violation by Pakistan
“We were told to stop work and return home,” said Raju Singh, a resident of Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir, describing a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. “Three to four rounds were fired last night around 8:30 to 9 pm. We were busy with our work when we received a call instructing us to halt everything and head back. After that, things remained quiet.”
Another local, Ankur Singh, shared his account: “Around 10 to 12 rounds were fired last night. The Indian Army responded to the firing. This is the first ceasefire violation in seven to eight years. We're used to such situations, but we’re on high alert now.”
11:27 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
Union Ministers reach PM Modi's residence for key meetings
Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar have arrived at PM Modi's residence for a meeting of the Cabinet Commiitee on Security (CCS) after the Pahalgam terror attack. This is the second meeting of the CCS since the massacre in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were shot dead by terrorists on April 22.
