Indian Navy Ships arrive in Myanmar with relief aid under 'Operation Brahma' India's 'Operation Brahma' is in full swing as INS Satpura & INS Savitri arrived in Myanmar with 50 tons of humanitarian aid. The relief mission followed a deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake that claimed over 2,000 lives.

Two Indian Navy ships, INS Satpura and INS Savitri, arrived in Yangon with over 50 tons of relief materials to aid those affected by the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that recently struck Myanmar. The assistance is part of India’s ‘Operation Brahma’, a large-scale humanitarian effort launched to support Myanmar during this crisis.

India's swift response to Myanmar's earthquake crisis

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shared an update on X, stating: "#OperationBrahma @indiannavy ships INS Satpura & INS Savitri arrived in Yangon today with relief assistance."

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar also confirmed the aid delivery, stating: "50 T HADR relief material carried by INS Satpura & INS Savitri handed over by @AmbAbhayThakur today at Yangon. With six @IAF_MCC aircraft & five @indiannavy Ships, India’s large-scale first-responder assistance has been delivered to Yangon, Naypyitaw & Mandalay."

Over 2,000 dead as rescuers search for survivors

More than 2,000 people have been confirmed dead in Myanmar due to the earthquake, with rescuers still searching for survivors. The epicenter was recorded in Myanmar’s central Sagaing region, near the former royal capital, Mandalay.

According to CNN, the earthquake caused widespread destruction, toppling buildings as far away as Bangkok, Thailand, and sending tremors through China’s neighboring provinces.

Operation Brahma: India's humanitarian effort

India launched 'Operation Brahma' on March 29 to provide immediate relief to Myanmar. As part of this mission:

India mobilized emergency assistance, including a team of rescue and medical professionals.

Relief supplies included food, water, tents, medicines, and other essential items.

On March 29, the Indian Air Force (IAF) delivered 15 tons of humanitarian aid to Yangon.

India’s Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, formally handed over the aid in Yangon in the presence of Chief Minister U Soe Thein.

India’s role as a first responder in regional crises

India’s rapid response to Myanmar’s earthquake reinforces its commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) in the region. Over the years, India has consistently stepped up as the first responder during natural disasters in neighboring countries, reflecting its strong commitment to regional stability and cooperation.

