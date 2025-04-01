Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh encounter breaks out in Kathua, three terrorists trapped The security forces established a night cordon to prevent the escape of the three terrorists trapped in the forest. The search operation has been intensified with the aid of aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs to locate the trapped terrorists.

J-K encounter: A fresh encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua after a police team came under fire from terrorists during a combing operation on Monday night. As per an official, the operation is still underway in the Panjtirthi area of the Ramkote belt as three terrorists are said to be trapped.

This is the third such confrontation in the past eight days. In the wake of the violent encounter, a night cordon has been laid to ensure that the three terrorists trapped in the forest do not escape, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma said the operation will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised, as he urged the people living near the border to report any suspicious activities. "The operation is ongoing, and as long as there is even one terrorist left, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will persevere in its mission. Our force is dedicated to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety of Jammu and Kashmir," Sharma told reporters in Reasi.

Forces intensify search operation

Security forces have intensified their search for the three, bolstered by aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs. The areas under search comprise the forest belts of Rui, Juthana, Ghati, and Sanyal in the Rajbagh region, as well as parts of Billawar. On Sunday night, three men dressed in black robes and carrying bags entered the house of Shanker in Rui village and asked for water from a lone elderly woman.

On March 23, terrorists and police had a face-off in the Nursery area near the International Border. The former managed to pull an escape. Security agencies said the six detained may have provided food, shelter, and guidance to the escaped terrorists. All six belong to the family of Mohammad Latief, an overground worker currently in jail under the Public Safety Act, for helping terrorists in Malhar during an attack on an Army truck last year. Six soldiers were killed in that attack.

