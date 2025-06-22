160 Indians evacuated from Israel to Jordan in first batch as tension in Middle East escalates The evacuated group safely crossed into Jordan through the Sheikh Hussein Bridge, approximately 120 km from Tel Aviv.

In the wake of escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, and the complete suspension of commercial flights with Israeli airspace closed, the Indian missions in Israel and Jordan have successfully evacuated the first batch under Operation Sindhu. On Sunday, 160 Indian nationals were evacuated from Israel to Jordan in a joint effort by the embassies.

The evacuated group safely crossed into Jordan through the Sheikh Hussein Bridge, approximately 120 km from Tel Aviv. Following immigration and border formalities, the group was transported to Amman Airport, 120 km from the border, where arrangements were made for their return to India via special evacuation flights scheduled to depart early Monday morning.

Embassy efforts and coordination

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv had earlier set up a 24/7 control room and directed Indian citizens to register through an online portal. Evacuation priorities were determined based on criteria such as medical emergencies, presence of young children, women, and students. Embassy officials contacted registered individuals through phone and email to finalise travel arrangements.

The Indian embassy in Amman took charge of accommodation and transportation of the evacuees. Both the Israeli and Jordanian governments extended crucial support to ensure the smooth and secure transit of Indian citizens. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also arranged special flights from Amman to Delhi, and additional flights are being planned from Egypt to accommodate Indians living in southern Israel.

India reaffirms global leadership in crisis response

The mission emphasised that Operation Sindhu underlines India’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of its diaspora. With over 40,000 Indians residing in Israel, the government continues to closely monitor the situation. This evacuation mirrors India’s previous successful missions such as Operation Ganga, Devi Shakti, Kaveri, and Ajay.

Testimonies from evacuees

Arvind Shukla, a researcher at Hebrew University, commended the embassy’s efforts and described the process as "smooth and carefully planned under difficult circumstances." He noted the embassy's active involvement and seamless visa and transit facilitation.

The Embassy of India in Israel reiterated its appeal for Indian nationals to register for updates and assistance. A 24/7 helpline remains active to aid those still in Israel.

