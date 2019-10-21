Image Source : FACEBOOK Indian forces capable of thwarting all threats: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy, who is on a three-day visit to the northeast, said that India continues with its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and added that Indian forces are capable of thwarting all threats to India's internal security and there has been a reduction in the casualties among police personnel and civilians.

Reddy said this while speaking at the Police Commemoration Day organised by Assam Police in Guwahati on Monday.

"Assam Police personnel have sacrificed their lives in battle against militants and insurgents, maintenance of law and order, tackling crime, ensuring security in the border areas apart from helping the needy in times of floods and other natural disasters,' the Minister said.

He said that a total of 879 Assam Police Personnel have laid down their lives for maintenance of law and order in the state since 1964.

"In the several decades of fighting insurgency and militancy, Assam Police have displayed great professional qualities, courage and valour in the conduct of counterintelligence operations," he said adding that it is because of them that the security situation in Assam has improved drastically.

"The entire state is carrying forward the Vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East Policy in word and spirit," he added. The Minister attributed courage, sincerity and devotion to duty as the hallmark of Assam Police.

While speaking to the media, the Minister appealed to all the remaining militant or insurgent groups of the Northeast to lay down their arms and join the mainstream where they can also contribute to the progress of the nation.

He added that everyone should abjure violence and in a democracy like India, there is no place for violence and that every difference can be sorted out through dialogue in a peaceful manner.

