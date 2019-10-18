Image Source : TWITTER Anup K. Singh appointed new National Security Guard chief

IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh was on Friday chosen as the new Director General of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) force.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet on Friday approved the Home Ministry's proposal to appoint the 1985-batch Gujarat cadre Indian Police Service officer to the post.

Singh would take charge from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General S.S. Deswal, who is holding additional charge of the post since the superannuation of Sudeep Lakhtakia on July 31.

Singh will hold the post till September 30, 2020 from the date of joining or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

NSG is a federal contingency "zero error" force to deal with anti-terrorist activities in all its manifestations.Specially equippped and trained to deal with specific situations, it is, therefore, to be used only in exeptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism.