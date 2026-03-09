Indian embassy issues fresh advisory to nationals in Iran, says 'don't approach land border'

New Delhi:

The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Monday advised all Indian nationals in Iran not to approach any land border points for travel outside the country without prior coordination with the mission. The Embassy stated that any movement toward land border crossings should happen only after receiving explicit guidance from the Indian mission. “Indian nationals are hereby advised not to approach any of the land borders of Iran for travel outside the country without prior coordination with the Embassy,” the statement said.

Assistance limited outside Iran

The Embassy warned that it will not be able to provide support once individuals exit Iranian territory but are unable to enter the third country they are traveling to. “It may please be noted that the Embassy will not be in a position to extend assistance once individuals have exited Iranian territory and are unable to enter the third country concerned,” the advisory added.

The Embassy, however, remains available for guidance through emergency helplines and email support. Indian nationals can reach out at:

Mobile: +98 912 810 9115, +98 912 810 9102, +98 912 810 9109, +98 9932179359

Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

India monitoring Middle East situation

The advisory comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told Parliament that India is actively monitoring the situation and pursuing diplomatic dialogue to reduce conflict.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely following developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in the region. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) recently met to review the situation following airstrikes in Iran and attacks in several Gulf countries.