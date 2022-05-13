Indian embassy in Ukraine, which was shifted to Poland amid war, to resume operations in Kyiv

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Indian embassy in Ukraine

The Indian embassy in Ukraine, which was moved to Poland amid the Russian war, will resume operations in Kyiv from the 17th of May, officials informed on Friday.

"The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw (Poland), would be resuming its operation in Kyiv with effect from May 17," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It said the embassy was temporarily relocated to Warsaw on March 13.

The decision to resume operation of the embassy from Kyiv came amid decisions by several Western powers to reopen their missions in the Ukrainian capital.

India had decided to temporarily relocate the embassy to Poland in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country, including the Russian military offensive around Kyiv.

India relocated the embassy after bringing back over 20,000 of its nationals from across Ukraine under its evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' that was launched on February 26 in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

