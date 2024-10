Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Coast Guard pilot found dead after month-long search following helicopter crash

The Indian Coast Guard has confirmed the recovery of the mortal remains of Commandant RK Rana, the pilot in command of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) that crashed into the sea off the Gujarat coast on September 2, 2024. After a month-long search and rescue (SAR) mission, his body was found on October 10, 2024. The helicopter had been involved in a night medical evacuation mission when the accident occurred.