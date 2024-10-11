Friday, October 11, 2024
     
BREAKING: Noel Tata succeeds Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Trusts

Noel Tata has been appointed Chairman of Tata Trusts, marking a new era of leadership for one of India’s largest philanthropic organisations. His appointment reinforces the Tata Group’s commitment to philanthropy and social responsibility.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2024 14:07 IST
Noel Tata
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Noel Tata appointed as chairman of Tata Trusts, succeeding Ratan Tata

Noel Tata has been appointed as the new Chairman of Tata Trusts, one of India’s most significant philanthropic organisations. The decision was made unanimously by the Trust’s board, signaling a phase of continuity and stability for the organization.

 

